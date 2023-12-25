Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.10. 1,754,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,837. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

