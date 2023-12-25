Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,450,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,367,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

