Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,622. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

