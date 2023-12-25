Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,095,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

