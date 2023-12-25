Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

