Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital One Financial (COF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

12/6/2023 – Capital One Financial was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

12/4/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Capital One Financial is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

COF traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $129.74. 1,371,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $132.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Capital One Financial Co alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.