New Hampshire Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

