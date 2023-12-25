Friedenthal Financial Has $750,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 977.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock remained flat at $102.43 on Monday. 1,410,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

