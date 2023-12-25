Friedenthal Financial Buys New Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,052,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after buying an additional 1,277,775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,644,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 975.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $707,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV remained flat at $20.45 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

