Friedenthal Financial Takes $708,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 857,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,487. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,390. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

