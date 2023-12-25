28,900 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

