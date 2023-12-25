19,386 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after acquiring an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.6 %

CHX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,186. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

