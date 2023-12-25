Friedenthal Financial Invests $678,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock remained flat at $82.11 during midday trading on Monday. 730,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,152,466.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,766 shares in the company, valued at $29,257,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $1,156,323.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,368,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,466.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,766 shares in the company, valued at $29,257,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,494 shares of company stock worth $27,396,258 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

