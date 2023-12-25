iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.62. 3,341,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,433. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

