iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lessened by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,447 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,091,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 604,127 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

