CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 9,830 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 5.86% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TPLC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.10. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $236.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

