SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 467,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after acquiring an additional 649,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after purchasing an additional 467,630 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $29.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 754,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

