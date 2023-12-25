1,705 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

URI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $570.51. 363,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $582.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

