Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,077. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

