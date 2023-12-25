OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002136 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $130.66 million and approximately $43.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00110493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00027323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005484 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

