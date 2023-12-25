ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,488.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,688.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,154. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

