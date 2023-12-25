Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.20. 1,054,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,752. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $495.90 and its 200 day moving average is $479.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

