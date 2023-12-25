Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $143.54 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.32 billion and $143.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $9.53 or 0.00021838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00110493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00027323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001195 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,763,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,446,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.