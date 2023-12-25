Fiserv (NYSE:FI) versus Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Critical Review

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) and Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Banxa and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banxa 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 1 5 15 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Fiserv has a consensus target price of $143.73, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Banxa.

This table compares Banxa and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banxa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $383.42 million 209.15 $2.53 billion $4.78 27.95

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Banxa.

Profitability

This table compares Banxa and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banxa N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 15.85% 14.70% 5.62%

Summary

Fiserv beats Banxa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

