Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.52 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005127 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.64 billion and $45.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,619.06 or 1.00003490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011968 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00148103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,051,023 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,022,845.175676 with 3,455,515,432.2399654 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.21955909 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $48,973,619.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

