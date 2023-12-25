Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Critical Analysis

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Scentre Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Scentre Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $873.61 million 3.80 -$66.07 million ($1.55) -9.94 Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A $0.26 7.71

Dividends

Scentre Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scentre Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Scentre Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Macerich pays out -43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scentre Group pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Scentre Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -38.30% -12.04% -4.25% Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Macerich and Scentre Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 1 1 0 0 1.50 Scentre Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Macerich is more favorable than Scentre Group.

Summary

Scentre Group beats Macerich on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives. The Trust has a joint interest in 39 Westfield destinations.

