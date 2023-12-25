ASD (ASD) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $29.64 million and $3.26 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,619.06 or 1.00003490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011968 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00148103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04553645 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,210,149.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

