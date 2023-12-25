S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE APD traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.84. 756,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,477. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.06.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

