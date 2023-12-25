S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Xylem by 50.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $10,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $112.64. 829,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

