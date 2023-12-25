Atwater Malick LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Baker Chad R grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 96,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,428. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

