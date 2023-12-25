Howland Capital Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144,763 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. 6,079,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

