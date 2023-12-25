S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.62. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

