Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

