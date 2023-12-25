S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.20. 2,279,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

