S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 12,993 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $59.75. 9,799,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,231,576. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

