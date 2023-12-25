Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average is $144.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

