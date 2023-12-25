Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 99,371 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.86. 14,440,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,721,791. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

