SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 795,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $46.34. 3,078,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,663. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

