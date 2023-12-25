Quantitative Strategies Inc. Purchases 20,090 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 19.9% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

