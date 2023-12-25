Fortune 45 LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fortune 45 LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.2% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $298.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

