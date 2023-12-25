Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $91.85. 3,463,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.