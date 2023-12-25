Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.36. 2,833,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $298.27. The company has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

