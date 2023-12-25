Willis Investment Counsel Has $27.40 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,845 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

MDT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.92. 3,426,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

