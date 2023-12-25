Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

