Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.29. 19,998,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,301,781. The company has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

