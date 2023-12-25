Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $30.59 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $30,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $182.52. 1,214,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,966. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average of $213.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $610,300 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

