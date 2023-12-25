Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

