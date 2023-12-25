Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,396,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,715,195. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

