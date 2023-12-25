B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,071. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.45 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $893.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.