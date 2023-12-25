Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 68.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,675 shares of company stock worth $1,061,604 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $53.08. 5,115,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,142. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.